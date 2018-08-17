BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University has received approval to use eminent domain to acquire property where school officials want to build a baseball stadium.

Documents from the Idaho State Board of Education show the school has tentatively agreed to buy land where an eight-unit apartment complex is located, but it has been unsuccessful in negotiating the purchases of two other parcels it needs to acquire for the stadium.

On Thursday, the board allowed the university to use eminent domain, or condemnation to pursue the land if the parties can’t reach an agreement. Eminent domain allows the government to take private property with compensation.

The entire stadium is projected to cost between $8 million and $10 million, in addition to $500,000 in engineering costs.

The university hopes to have the stadium completed by 2020.