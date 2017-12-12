JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Eight counties in northeast Mississippi will get a new chancery judge on Feb. 1.

Gov. Phil Bryant Tuesday said he was appointing Stephen T. Bailey of Saltillo to the chancery post, which covers Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties.

Bailey will replace Judge T.K. Moffett, who is retiring Jan. 31.

Voters in the district will elect a judge in 2018.

Bailey has previously worked as a prosecutor in Lee County Youth Court and Tupelo Municipal Court. Bryant says Bailey has done extensive work in chancery court as part of his private law practice.

Chancery judges handle issues including divorce, child custody, probating of wills, sanity hearings and matters of equity. The chancellor serves as a youth court judge when there is no county judge.