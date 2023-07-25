Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has declined to provide a pre-trial alibi in response to the state’s demand.

Kohberger chose to exercise his right to remain silent on the issue and to possibly testify on his own behalf at trial, according to the filing signed by lead public defender Anne Taylor. She and her defense team “continue investigating and preparing his case,” she wrote.

Kohberger’s murder trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 2 in Latah County Court. He is charged with murdering U of I seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20, at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow.

At the time of the homicides, Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University in Pullman, roughly 9 miles from the border of Idaho. He was arrested in late December in eastern Pennsylvania while visiting his parents’ home while on break from school.

Kohberger also previously chose to stand silent at his arraignment in May, which led Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County to enter a plea of not guilty.

Kohberger’s team of public defenders had until Monday to file the document. They issued the notice to the court near the close of business to meet the deadline.

“Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements,” Taylor wrote. “It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the state as well as calling expert witnesses.”

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.