PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has a new vice chief justice.

Chief Justice Scott Bales says the seven-member court on Wednesday elected Justice Robert Brutinel as the new vice chief justice following the Oct. 13 resignation of Justice John Pelander as vice chief justice.

Bales says Brutinel will fill the unexpected portion of Pelandar’s five-year term that began in mid-2014.

Brutinel is a former Yavapai County Superior Court judge who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2010 by then-Gov. Jan Brewer.

Pelander is a former Arizona Court of Appeals judge who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2009 by Brewer. He remains on the Supreme Court as a justice.