PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say brush fires have closed highways in Holbrook and Snowflake in northeast-central Arizona.
They say State Route 277 was closed in both directions from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake on Monday afternoon while State Route 377 was shut down in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard.
ADOT officials say there’s no estimated time for the roads to reopen.
They recommended that motorists take State Route 77 to State Route 260 as a detour.
