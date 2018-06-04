PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say brush fires have closed highways in Holbrook and Snowflake in northeast-central Arizona.

They say State Route 277 was closed in both directions from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake on Monday afternoon while State Route 377 was shut down in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard.

ADOT officials say there’s no estimated time for the roads to reopen.

They recommended that motorists take State Route 77 to State Route 260 as a detour.