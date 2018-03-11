HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police say a portion of Kamehameha Highway is closed due to a brush fire.
Authorities said Sunday that officers are closing off the highway between Whitmore and Helemano and motorists will have to take a detour on Kaukonahua Road.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which is burning in a vacant, open area.
However, drivers heading to Oahu’s North Shore should expect to encounter heavy traffic.
Police could not say how long the road closure would remain in place.