HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police say a portion of Kamehameha Highway is closed due to a brush fire.

Authorities said Sunday that officers are closing off the highway between Whitmore and Helemano and motorists will have to take a detour on Kaukonahua Road.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which is burning in a vacant, open area.

However, drivers heading to Oahu’s North Shore should expect to encounter heavy traffic.

Police could not say how long the road closure would remain in place.