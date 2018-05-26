GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A brush fire in western Colorado closed Interstate 70 for several hours and led state park officials to evacuate a campground as a precaution.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says all 77 campsites in the Island Access Campground in the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park were full on Friday evening — the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.

Mesa County officials say a truck caught fire in De Beque Canyon east of Colorado Springs, sparking an 80-acre (32 hectare) blaze that firefighters had nearly contained by late Friday.

Park manager Pete Firmin says the park was not damaged, but with the wind, high temperatures and low humidity, officials were keeping the campground closed Saturday as a precaution while firefighters mopped up hot spots.