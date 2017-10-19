MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — Maui firefighters are battling a sizable brush fire that has closed a highway and forced evacuations.
Fire officials tell the Star Advertiser that the fire was about a half-acre Wednesday night. Fire Services Chief Ed Taomoto says winds were gusting, which may have been a factor.
Hawaii News Now reports that the flames closed part of Hana Highway.
Dozens of firefighters were focused on protecting nearby homes, at least five of which were evacuated. It wasn’t immediately known how many people had to flee.
Authorities say multiple tankers and bulldozers were on their way to the scene.