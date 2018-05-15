ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a brush fire in the Albuquerque Foothills is 80 percent contained after coming dangerously close to homes near the Elena Gallegos picnic area.

Albuquerque Fire Department officials say the fire was reported shortly after noon Tuesday and crews had to fight 30-foot-tall flames.

The fire was contained at seven acres, but authorities say it caused minor damage to three homes.

The flames threatened 10 structures and caused 21 homes to be evacuated.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is not known yet.

More than three-quarters of New Mexico is dealing with severe to extreme drought including the Albuquerque area.