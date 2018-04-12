BOONE, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters in southern Colorado are battling a brush fire that has forced the evacuation of the small town of Boone.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze started Thursday afternoon, quickly charred about 450 acres (182 hectares) and forced the evacuation of 229 homes. One person was hurt, but authorities have not released any information about the incident.

About 100 firefighters from nine agencies have been assigned to the fire, which was fueled by wind gusts of 45 mph to 60 mph (72 to 96 kph). No buildings have been reported burned.

Boone is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pueblo.