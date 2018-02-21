LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles fire officials say a brush fire broke out in a remote section of Topanga state park in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The fire had burned only about a half-acre and winds were light, but the blaze was difficult to get to, requiring dozens of firefighters to hike nearly two miles to reach it the area near Skull Rock where it was burning Wednesday night.

Fire Department Spokesman Brian Humphrey says three helicopters are helping to take on the blaze.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been called for.