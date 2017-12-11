Though it was considered a longshot at best by distributors, there was something about “The Endless Summer” that resonated with audiences from New York City to Santa Monica, marking a cultural turning point for the sport — a lifestyle, Bruce Brown and others insisted.

LOS ANGELES — On a tight budget and with an armful of surfboards, Bruce Brown helped introduce America to surfing with a story of two friends galloping around the world, in chase of the perfect wave.

Though it was considered a longshot at best by distributors, there was something about “The Endless Summer” that resonated with audiences from New York City to Santa Monica, marking a cultural turning point for the sport — a lifestyle, Brown and others insisted.

The 1966 film came to be regarded as one of the finest surf movies ever made, beckoning people to the shore and romanticizing the idea that maybe there really was nothing wrong with trading the conventions of the working world for a simpler life on the water.

A lifelong surfer and motorcycle rider, Mr. Brown, 80, died Sunday at his ranch north of Santa Barbara, his company website, Bruce Brown films, announced.

Mr. Brown was among a small group of filmmakers who barnstormed Southern California in the early 1960s with low-budget films about surfing and the beach lifestyle. Some of his early films lacked a soundtrack, forcing him to narrate the movies as he toured the coast.

While the films often played to small, hard-core gatherings at school assemblies or rented halls, “The Endless Summer” found a national audience and helped transform surfing into a cultural phenomenon.

The premise of the film was simple, yet compelling: two surfers staying in the sunshine of summer by following the seasons around the world. The film was narrated by Mr. Brown and starred Mike Hynson and Robert August as two surfers and board shapers.

Made on a budget of $50,000, the film was compiled on the fly as Mr. Brown and his small crew loped from Hawaii to New Zealand to the shores of Ghana, crossing the equator four times while recording nine miles of film. In India, customs agents confiscated their surfboards. In Kenya, they witnessed a revolution. And in the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean, they dodged sharks and carnivorous stonefish.

Mr. Brown told the Los Angeles Times in 1991 that he could never quite put his finger on the film’s popularity or explain why a healthy chunk of America’s male adolescents had the movie’s poster pinned to their bedroom walls. But August had a theory.

“In the Vietnam era, everybody needed something like that,” he told the Times. “God, you felt good when you left the theater.”

Mr. Brown also was nominated for an Academy Award for his 1971 documentary “On Any Sunday,” a film about the lifestyles of motorcycle racers. As with surfing, Mr. Brown put motorcycle riding and racing, once associated with the Hell’s Angels, in a sunnier context.