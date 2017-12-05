PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials at Brown University have confirmed four students have contracted the mumps.

Brown University spokesman Brian Clark says the campus community was notified Friday, and the state Department of Health also has been notified. Clark says the affected students are being isolated.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that leads to swelling of the salivary glands. It can affect other organs in adults.

Dr. Adam Pallant, clinical director of health services at Brown, says mumps is usually not harmful and passes within a week.

Pallant says the majority of students and staff at the university have been vaccinated against the disease.