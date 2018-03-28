PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An area Ivy League school is seeing record-breaking applications.
Brown University officials say the school had applications from 35,438 hopefuls for the Class of 2022— more than any other year.
The school made offers to just 7 percent, or 2,566 students.
The previous year saw 32,724 applicants.
Admitted students have until May 1 to accept the university’s offer of admission. Brown anticipates an incoming class of approximately 1,665.
This is the first class of students admitted under the Brown Promise initiative, which will replace student loans with scholarship funds in university financial aid packages for newly admitted and returning students. Brown expects 64 percent of admitted students to apply for financial aid.
Students were chosen from 48 states, 76 nations, and over 1,685 schools.