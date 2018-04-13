SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has finalized a two-part push for quicker enforcement and harsher penalties for childcare facilities that break state law.

Brown signed a bill Friday allowing the state to take action sooner, and levy stiffer punishment, against both licensed and illegal childcare facilities that break state law. The bill follows a request from Brown and approved by the Legislature for $2 million in new funding to add staff, dedicated to safety and quality issues, at the state Early Learning Division, and to test for lead in drinking water at small childcare facilities.

The bill allows the state to impose conditions on a childcare facility’s license, and to establish a system of penalties that stiffen for subsequent violations, among other clauses.

The measure takes full effect Sept. 30.