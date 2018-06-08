PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has hired an alumnus and member of the faculty to be its new chief academic officer.
The Ivy League school on Friday named Rashid Zia as new dean of the college, effective July 1.
In the position, Zia is oversees Brown’s student-centered curriculum, academic advising, international study programs and classroom instruction. As dean he reports directly to the provost and is a member of the president’s cabinet and the executive committee.
Brown Provost Richard Locke said Zia “is an accomplished scholar and dedicated teacher, and his love for Brown was apparent throughout the selection process.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dies at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN says
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
Zia graduated from Brown in 2001 and is currently an associate professor of engineering and physics.
Zia succeeds Maud Mandel, who has been named president of Williams College in Massachusetts.