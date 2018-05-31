SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has picked his health and human services secretary to be his top adviser as he prepares to wrap up his fourth term.
The Democratic governor named Diana Dooley his chief of staff on Thursday. She replaces Nancy McFadden, who died of cancer in March after serving as Brown’s top aide since he returned to the governor’s office in 2011.
Dooley has since 2011 overseen the Brown administration’s health and human services departments, including the state Medi-Cal program. She was previously a hospital executive and CEO of the California Children’s Hospital Association.
Dooley was Brown’s legislative director and a special assistant during his first stint in office from 1975 to 1983.
Health and Human Services Undersecretary Michael Wilkening will replace Dooley as secretary.