SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown’s office is directing state agencies to establish a tracking system for discrimination and misconduct complaints and to update sexual harassment training.

A Tuesday directive from Brown’s cabinet secretary is the result of a working group that started meeting in December.

It directs agencies to update polices to ensure investigations are completed and documented even if an employee resigns during the investigation. It also tells state agencies to expand training for employees who must document and investigate complaints, extend prevention education to all state employees and to create clear codes of conduct.

Meanwhile, the California Legislature is in the process of updating its harassment training and policies following a series of misconduct allegations against lawmakers and staff members. Three lawmakers have resigned.