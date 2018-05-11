ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Brown County appears to have solved an email glitch.

County officials and employees had been unable to receive the bulk of email sent from Google accounts, despite months of troubleshooting.

The American News reports that County Chief Information Officer Paul Sivertsen recently told county commissioners that a Google engineer helped fix the problem that had affected nearly all county departments.

