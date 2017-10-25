LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The official says the child porn case predates the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.
Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not