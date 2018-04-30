RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The brother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 California attack can remain free while he awaits sentencing in an immigration fraud case.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports that a judge refused Monday to send Syed Raheel Farook back to custody.

Farook had pleaded guilty to conspiring to fake the marriage of an acquaintance to a Russian woman so she could remain in the U.S.

He was freed on bond in 2016 but federal authorities say he violated conditions of his freedom by intentionally overdosing on psychotropic medication in March.

His lawyer, Ron Cordova, says Farook was despondent after being fired from a job. But Farook says he’s been offered a new job.

Farook’s brother and his brother’s wife shot 14 people in San Bernardino before dying.