Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who says his brother was abused at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital has filed two lawsuits against several hospital staffers.

The Hartford Courant reports that Albert Shehadi filed state and federal suits on behalf of his brother, William, a patient at the Whiting Forensic Division in Middletown.

The state lawsuit says William Shehadi “was subjected to brutal and inhuman psychological, emotional, and physical torture” by hospital staff. Thirty-seven employees have been either charged or suspended.

The suits seek unspecified damages. The state case also seeks better monitoring of Shehadi’s care.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

He’s been at the facility since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1995 killing of his father.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general says the office is reviewing the suits and had no further comment.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

The Associated Press