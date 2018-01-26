NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kix Brooks of the musical duo Brooks & Dunn is heading a group hoping to preserve historic land near a Civil War-era fort.

According to The Tennessean , Brooks addressed a meeting Thursday of the nonprofit Historic Nashville about the land near Fort Negley.

Developers dropped project plans this month after a city-ordered archaeological study found human remains are likely still buried there, possibly of slaves who built the fort.

Brooks said the unused minor league baseball stadium should be demolished and the land reincorporated into Fort Negley Park.

Brooks said Mayor Megan Barry, who supported the development until the archaeological findings, told him she’s very excited about the green-space city park idea.

After Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862, more than 2,700 African-Americans helped build Fort Negley. About 600 to 800 died.

