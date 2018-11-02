Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The desecration of a Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti has prompted the cancellation of a political event with a star of Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”

Police say epithets such as “Kill All Jews” were found in the halls and stairwells at Union Temple at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The audience was sent home shortly after “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer was to start interviewing activists and politicians at the Prospect Heights synagogue’s theater.

The vandalism happened days after a gunman killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Similar graffiti was found at Brooklyn Heights homes Tuesday night.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police will be out in force citywide for Friday and Saturday services.

City Councilman Brad Lander says Jews won’t be deterred by “thuggish and hateful people.”

The Associated Press