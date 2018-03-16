GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities believe a malfunctioning generator at a supermarket was responsible for making sounds similar to gunshots in suburban Denver last month.

Multiple people reported hearing gun shots the morning of Feb. 23 near a shopping center, leading to warnings for people to stay inside and tightened school security. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a video with what sounded like over a dozen shots being fired and asked for help finding a possible witness seen in the distance.

But the sheriff’s office says a fresh round of gunshot reports there on Friday led investigators to determine that the source was the generator on the roof of a Safeway store.

Safeway apologized for the disruption and says it’s working to fix the generator as quickly as possible.