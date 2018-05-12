NEW YORK (AP) — An injury to actor Jim Parsons has forced the cancellation of a performance of the Broadway revival of “The Boys in the Band.”
People who said they attended the Saturday matinee performance indicated on Twitter that Parsons tripped during the encore and limped off while other cast members took their bows.
The show’s Twitter account said the Saturday evening performance was canceled “due to a minor injury of a cast member.”
Parsons is part of the ensemble cast of the 50th anniversary production of the landmark play about gay life in the pre-Stonewall era.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
He also stars in the long-running sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”
A spokeswoman for Parsons did not immediately return an email seeking comment.