CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An expansion of a block grant program will mean more than $1.5 million for broadband internet projects in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice says a dozen projects are aimed at providing high-speed internet more than 300,000 homes. He says grants have been awarded to county commissions in Gilmer, Hampshire, Jackson, Mingo, Morgan, Tyler, Webster and Wyoming counties. Some of those commissions are serving as the lead applicant in a multi-county partnership.

In all, Justice says 27 rural counties will benefit from the broadband development.

Justice also says $10.6 million in block grants will be spent on water and sewer projects in nine counties.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are managed by the West Virginia Development Office.