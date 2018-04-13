LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has a new niece.

The singer on Thursday tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world,” Britney Spears wrote.

Jamie Lynn Spears also tweeted the announcement.

The 27-year-old former “Zoey 101” star married Jamie Watson in 2014. She also has a 9-year-old daughter with her former fiancé.