LAS VEGAS (AP) — Britney Spears will return to Las Vegas with a new residency next year.
MGM Resorts International on Friday said the pop superstar in February will kick off a series of regularly scheduled shows at Park Theater inside the Park MGM casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Spears in a statement says she is happy to be returning to Sin City, which she described as her “second home.”
Spears wrapped up a residency at a different Las Vegas venue last year.
Tickets for the “Britney: Domination” show start at $79. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 26. Concerts are scheduled for February, March, May, July and August.
Lady Gaga and Aerosmith also have scheduled residencies at Park Theater.