NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has received a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the last stop of her a three-country Africa tour, May is travelling with a large business delegation as she seeks to boost economic ties ahead of Britain’s bumpy exit from the European Union in March.

This is the first visit by a British prime minister to Africa in five years. May also stopped in South Africa and Nigeria, the continent’s largest economies. Kenya, a former British colony, is now a key British ally in East Africa on trade and security. The British military has been running a training camp for Kenyan troops for years.