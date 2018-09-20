LONDON (AP) — For years, police have sought a killer who was decapitating cats across a south London district.
Now police say the Croydon Cat Killer has been identified — as a deadly but not homicidal combination of cars and foxes.
Since 2015, police have received hundreds of reports of cats found mutilated, with their heads and tails removed. Locals worried for their pets, and newspapers speculated that a serial killer of felines was on the loose.
On Thursday, Scotland Yard said necropsies on 25 cats found they had died from blunt force trauma, consistent with being run over. The mutilation was likely the result of scavenging by wildlife such as foxes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Owner of 3D-printed gun company accused of sex with minor WATCH
- Trump says 'hard to imagine' Kavanaugh guilty of allegation WATCH
- Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of court nominee Kavanaugh?
- A surgeon, who was a 'Bachelor of the Year' and reality TV-show date, is accused of drugging, raping women
- Nearly half of cellphone calls will be scams by 2019, report says
Police said “there were no witnesses, no identifiable patterns and no forensic leads that pointed to human involvement” in any cases.