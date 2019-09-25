LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew home Wednesday to face a House of Commons filled with hooting and harrumphing lawmakers, as further calls rang out for his resignation, and Parliament reconvened to resume its seemingly endless quarreling over Brexit.

“Colleagues, welcome back to our place of work!” bellowed the John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, to cheers from the benches.

Lawmakers were back in their green leather seats following a bombshell ruling by Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday that said Johnson’s controversial suspension of Parliament was “null and void.” The high court also said the advice that Johnson gave Queen Elizabeth II to suspend — or prorogue — Parliament was “unlawful” and designed stymie debate, scrutiny and legislating.

And so Parliament returned to its business, with opposition legislators condemning Johnson as a reckless abuser of democracy and clamoring for information from the government about true motives behind the prime minister’s decision to shutter Westminster Palace for five weeks.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox defended the suspension. “At all times the government acted in good faith and the belief that our approach was lawful and constitutional,” he declared.

This assertion was answered by a chorus of audible grumbling.

Cox brushed aside calls for his own ouster, saying, “If I was was called upon to resign every time I lost a case, I’d never have a practice.”

Then Cox exploded at lawmakers who have prevented the government from holding an early election to break the gridlock. “This is a dead Parliament … It has no moral right to sit on these green benches,” he said, prompting wild cheering and jeering.

“But the time is coming,” he warned, his booming voice rising above the din. “The time is coming, Mr. Speaker, when even these turkeys won’t be able to prevent Christmas!”

The government’s message was, yes, it lost in the Supreme Court, the matter is settled, and so let’s move on.

But move on to where?

Most likely, the British Parliament will return to what it does best, which is disagree about Brexit.

The House of Commons recently voted against an immediate general election., It has voted against then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal three times. It has opposed options dubbed no Brexit, hard Brexit and soft Brexit, and voted against staging a second referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or leave it. The only thing the lawmakers have agreed upon is that Britain will not leave the EU at the end of October without a proper withdrawal agreement — which is exactly what Johnson threatens to do.

Earlier this month, a so-called rebel alliance of politicians hastily passed legislation that requires Johnson to ask the EU on Oct. 19 for a three-month delay in implementing Brexit, if the two sides have not struck a deal.

Johnson has vowed he will not seek a delay and repeatedly has promised that Britain will leave the European Union — deal or no deal, “do or die” — on Oct. 31.

The numbers in Parliament do not suggest a way forward. Johnson’s Conservative Party government has lost its paper-thin majority and is running on fumes.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told BBC Radio that Johnson should apologize to the British public and to the queen, whose advice he sought in shuttering Parliament.

But Corbyn added that he would not call for a vote of no confidence — which could lead to the government’s downfall — until it is “very clear” that Britain will not careen out of the European Union at the end of October with no deal.

In New York City, Johnson addressed a mostly empty hall at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday night, giving a speech on the lurking dangers of all-seeing, all-knowing technology, artificial intelligence and the prospect of deadly “pink-eyed terminators.”

“What will synthetic biology stand for — restoring our livers and our eyes with miracle regeneration of the tissues, like some fantastic hangover cure?” Johnson asked at the United Nations. “Or will it bring terrifying limbless chickens to our tables?”

Nobody was quite sure what to make of that.

How Johnson slept on the rushed night flight home went unreported.

“He’s proven time and again he can’t be trusted,” said Jo Swinson, leader of the ascendant Liberal Democrats, who have staked out a firm anti-Brexit stance.

Swinson said politicians “simply cannot afford to wait until the 19th of October to see whether or not the prime minister will refuse to obey the law again.” She suggested that opposition politicians would try to find new ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

In a scathing editorial, the Financial Times, said it was “refreshing that judges saw through Downing Street’s skulduggery.” The establishment newspaper called on Johnson to step down.

“Faced with such a damning judgment, any premier with a shred of respect for British democracy and the responsibilities of his office would resign,” the editorial said.

Despite his devastating defeat at the Supreme Court, however, there were no signs that Johnson was considering such a step.

“Anybody other than Johnson would surely resign immediately, but Johnson is not like any other prime minister in my lifetime,” said Iain McLean, a senior research fellow at Oxford University.

Johnson is not going anywhere, his aides say. Except Parliament, where he may appear Wednesday afternoon.