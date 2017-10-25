BERLIN (AP) — A 48-year-old from Northern Ireland has been convicted in Germany of attempted murder for participating in an Irish Republican Army attack on a British barracks in the northwestern city of Osnabrueck more than two decades ago.

The court says James Anthony Oliver Corry, a British citizen, was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Belfast man was extradited from the Republic of Ireland in December to face charges.

Corry was convicted of being part of an IRA unit that fired three mortar shells onto the grounds of the Quebec Barracks in Osnabrueck on June 28, 1996. Only one of the shells detonated on the property, damaging buildings and vehicles but injuring no one.

The Provisional IRA killed nearly 1,800 people from 1970 to July 2005, when it formally renounced violence.