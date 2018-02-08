LONDON (AP) — A cross-party working group is recommending that Britain’s Parliament adopt formal procedures for dealing with sexual harassment complaints after a survey found one in five parliamentary workers had experienced or witnessed such behavior in the past year.
The report released Thursday says “a change in workplace culture” is urgently needed and calls for a new code of conduct with sanctions that could include the expulsion of lawmakers found guilty of abuse or bullying.
The survey of 1,377 parliamentary workers found that some 19 percent had seen or experienced sexual harassment over the past year, while 39 percent experienced other kinds of harassment and bullying.
Parliament was hit by a wave of harassment allegations in recent months that resulted in the resignation of two members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet.
