DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is in Oman, the West’s interlocutor when dealing with Iran.

The Foreign Office announced Friday that Johnson had arrived in Muscat, the capital of the sultanate.

Johnson will then travel to Iran, the first trip of a British foreign secretary to Tehran since 2015.

His trip comes as a British-Iranian dual national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government while traveling there with her infant daughter.

Her husband says Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces trial on new charges on Sunday.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn’t related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.