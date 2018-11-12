RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A senior British diplomat is in Saudi Arabia and has met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first such visit since the international outrage over the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
The Saudi state-run news agency says Simon McDonald, who serves as British Prime Minister Theresa May’s special envoy, reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments in the meeting with Prince Mohammed on Monday.
A day earlier, McDonald met with King Salman.
May has rebuffed calls from opposition lawmakers to end weapons sales to the kingdom in the wake of the Khashoggi killing. However, in recent days Britain has backed renewed U.S. calls for a de-escalation of the conflict in Yemen.
