By
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has raised the case of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for more than two years during his visit to the Islamic Republic.

The semi-official ISNA news agency on Tuesday quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with Iranian officials, without elaborating.

Hunt met Iran’s foreign minister and a top security official on Monday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the government. Her family denies the allegations.

Hunt retweeted pictures of him meeting with her family and playing with her young daughter, saying “No child should have to go this long without their mother.”

The Associated Press