BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has honored Argentine soldiers who fought Britain in the Falkland Islands.
Johnson is in Argentina for a Group of 20 meeting and he laid a wreath Sunday at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in Buenos Aires. He was accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.
This is only the second time a high British official has been on Argentine soil to pay tribute to the 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers who died during the 74-day conflict in 1982. Prince Charles did so in front of the same monument during a 1999 visit.
Johnson’s stop in Argentina is the first time in 22 years that a British foreign secretary has visited the country.
Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas.