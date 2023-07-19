LONDON — The chief of Britain’s intelligence agency, MI6, said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had “cut a deal” with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, during Prigozhin’s failed rebellion last month.

The comments from Richard Moore, the head of MI6, in a rare speech in Prague at an event hosted by Politico, offer insights from a Western intelligence official into the stunning but short-lived revolt by Prigozhin.

The Wagner leader staged a mutiny against Russia’s military, which saw his mercenary forces marching toward the capital before abruptly halting. More than two weeks later, the Kremlin disclosed that Prigozhin and other Wagner leaders had met with Putin for three hours in the days after the rebellion ended.

“I think he probably feels under some pressure,” Moore said of Putin, speaking at the British ambassador’s residence in the Czech capital. “Prigozhin was his creature, utterly created by Putin, and yet he turned on him. He really didn’t fight back against Prigozhin; he cut a deal to save his skin using the good offices of the leader of Belarus.”

Moore also reflected on the head-spinning nature of the Wagner forces’ sudden march toward Moscow, the swiftness with which they stopped, and Prigozhin’s seeming escape — so far — from the grim fate of many Kremlin critics.

His location has been largely uncertain since the revolt. Prigozhin is known to have spent several days in Russia afterward, and video posted on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday appears to show him in Belarus. The New York Times verified that the video was taken Tuesday night at a makeshift Wagner camp about 50 miles southeast of the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

“Prigozhin started off that day as a traitor at breakfast. He had been pardoned by supper, and then a few days later, he was invited for tea,” Moore told the audience. “So, there are some things that even the chief of MI6 finds a little bit difficult to try and interpret, in terms of who’s in and who’s out.”

Last week, Putin said that Wagner troops could continue fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, but without their leader.

“He is clearly under pressure,” Moore said of Putin. “You don’t have a group of mercenaries advance up the motorway toward Rostov and get to within 125 kilometers of Moscow unless you have not quite predicted that was going to happen.”

Moore was not the only British official weighing in on Putin’s situation Wednesday. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, said that no matter “how Putin attempts to spin it, an attempted coup is never a good look.”

He also said that the details of fissures among the Russian elites were limited but that there are “indicators that things are not well.”

Russia ultimately withdrew from Afghanistan because internal Russian pressure became insurmountable, Cleverly said, referring to a decadelong conflict that ended in 1989. “And we are seeing some of the evidence that a similar thing is happening,” he added.

Cleverly said the rebellion underscored the falsity of Putin’s assertions that Russia would be more committed to a long war in Ukraine than the West would be. “It proved the lie that underpins Putin’s strategic rationale,” he said.

“What Prigozhin said out loud is what we all instinctively knew: This was an entirely unjustified and uncalled-for invasion,” he added. “This was driven by the ego and ambition of Vladimir Putin. There was never any risk or threat to the Russian homeland or the Russian people.”