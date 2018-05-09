ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has arrived for a three-day official visit to Greece, the birthplace of his father and kingdom of his paternal great-grandfather.

The heir to the British throne is due Wednesday to meet Greece’s radical left prime minister, Alexis Tsipras. He is accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales has visited Greece several times in a private capacity, showing particular interest in the all-male monastic community of Mount Athos in the north of the country.

His father, Prince Philip, was born on the northwestern Greek island of Corfu, but left while very young after his father was banished. Charles’ great-grandfather was King George I of Greece, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Greek public opinion is staunchly anti-royalist. The country has been a republic since 1973.