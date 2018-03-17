After an outcry from charities that feared losing a source of revenue and from the news media, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May backtracked.

LONDON — The British penny appeared to be in danger last week when the government’s senior financial minister, Philip Hammond, announced that the smallest denomination of the country’s currency might be facing the furnace.

After an outcry from charities that feared losing a source of revenue and from the news media — one tabloid ran the headline “Save Our Coppers” — a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May backtracked. Britain wouldn’t scrap the penny, after all. At least, not yet.

During his spring financial statement, Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, floated the idea of taking two copper-plated coins — the penny and the 2 pence — out of circulation, along with the red-tinted 50 pound note. The Treasury argued that production of the low-denomination coins no longer made financial sense. Sixty percent of penny and 2-pence coins are used only once, and in 8 percent of cases, pennies are simply thrown away.

At the other end of the scale, the 50-pound note is rarely used for routine purchases. While there is significant overseas demand for the notes, the perception in Britain is that the 50-pound is used mostly for money laundering, tax evasion and in illicit transactions.

The contretemps occurred as Britain is moving away from cash. Card transactions accounted for more than half of retail purchases for the first time in 2016, according to the British Retail Consortium, and the Treasury predicted cash would be used for only 21 percent of payments by 2026.

Champions of the copper-colored coins were vocal as soon as the idea of abandoning them was announced. Charities raised concerns about losing pennies because they rely on them for donations.

“Certainly cash is still a very significant form of fundraising for charities. It is still where we receive the majority of our donations,” said Andrew O’Brien, director of policy and engagement at the Charity Finance Group.

As for the fate of the 1- and 2-pence coins, the government’s call for public input will close June 5, when it will decide whether to call heads or tails on the penny.