PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Day County jury has convicted a Bristol man of scamming an 83-year-old man.
The attorney general’s office says 59-year-old Gary Podzimek did unauthorized and unnecessary mechanical work on the elderly man’s pickup truck, billing him $53,000 and receiving more than $39,000 before he was caught.
Authorities say Podzimek also filed false or fraudulent business tax returns.
He was convicted of grand theft by deception, failing to pay taxes and other charges. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.
