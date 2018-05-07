BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The town of Bristol has received more than $1 million from the federal government to renovate the dock for the Prudence Island Ferry.

The Providence Journal reports that the money was secured with the help of Rep. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE’-nee) and Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Bristol Town Administrator Steven Contente called the funding a “big win” for the town and said it would help ensure the safety of the dock.

Whitehouse described the ferry as a “lifeline service” and Cicilline said it is a critical part of the state’s infrastructure.