MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials with Vermont Emergency Management are going to be helping communities affected by a series of rain and wind storms in October apply for federal disaster aid.

Mandatory briefings for officials from affected cities, towns and public utilities are being held this week.

Communities and public utilities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington and Windham could be eligible for assistance to help pay for repairs following storms of Oct. 29 and 30.

The Public Assistance disaster declaration allows eligible groups to receive 75 percent federal reimbursement for eligible repairs including power restoration, debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Briefings are being held Tuesday through Friday in different parts of the state.