NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas Inc. has donated almost 6,000 acres (2,000 hectares) of forest in Tennessee for land conservation aimed at protecting endangered species and mitigating climate change.

The tire and rubber giant announced Wednesday that it would give the land on the Cumberland Plateau to The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee.

The company says the Bridgestone Nature Reserve at Chestnut Mountain is the largest land donation in the history of The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee.

Bridgestone says the gift will protect endangered plant and animal habitat and adjoin to other protect forests, including the 10,000-acre Bridgestone/Firestone Centennial Wilderness.

The company says that even a portion of the 5,763-acre Chestnut Mountain reserve will remove enough airborne carbon dioxide to offset the carbon footprint of the company’s downtown Nashville headquarters.