NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas is celebrating the grand opening of its new Tennessee headquarters building.

The subsidiary of the Japanese tiremaker is consolidating several U.S. locations in one 30-story tower in downtown Nashville. The facility will be the workspace for 1,700 employees.

Bridgestone also announced it is extending its naming rights agreement with for the nearby arena where the NHL’s Nashville Predators play their home games. The agreement means the facility will be known as the Bridgestone Arena until at least 2025. Terms were not disclosed.

Bridgestone first moved its primary operation to Nashville from Akron, Ohio, in 1992, four years after completing its merger with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. The company also employs 450 people at an operations center in the southern part of the city.