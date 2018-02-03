BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is helping cheer on the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl by lighting two bridges in red, white and blue.

The Burns Bridge in Worcester and the Zakim Bridge in Boston were lit in the Patriots’ colors on Friday.

The Burns Bridge will remain in red, white and blue through the weekend. The Zakim Bridge will bear the colors until Sunday when it will turn orange for World Cancer Day.

Government Center station and South Station in Boston will also be lit in the Patriot’s colors through Sunday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is also using portable message boards to encourage people to drive safe and sober this weekend.

The messages read: “Don’t Get Sacked, Drive Sober Sunday” and “Do your Job, Don’t Drink & Drive.”