BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport school officials will be deciding whether to change the name of Warren Harding High School when it moves to a new $80 million building in the fall.
The Board of Education is scheduled to take up the issue Tuesday evening.
A naming committee including students, residents and a teacher voted earlier this month to keep the current name. Former NBA players and Harding alumni Charles Smith and John Bagley also are pushing to keep the Harding name.
Others want to name the new school after a more respected person. Harding was America’s 29th president from 1921 until his death in office in 1923, and his administration was marred by scandal.
Some want to name the school after the city’s first black school teacher, Lillian Whiting Hamilton.