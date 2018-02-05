CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Contractors working for the N.C. Department of Transportation are closing a portion of Interstate 85 for construction of a new bridge as part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project.

The closure affects a part of the interstate between Lane Street and exit 68 for construction of the new Pine Ridge Road Bridge.

The northbound lanes are closed from midnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The southbound lanes of the highway will be closed from midnight until 6 a.m. starting on Friday through Saturday.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed to help detour traffic around the closure along U.S. 29 and Lane Street.

The project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and increase the clearance height for larger vehicles using the interstate.