MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Bridge repair work is about to start on a key route in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.
The bridge deck repair project is scheduled to start Monday on the U.S. Route 3 bridge over Mill Stream in Meredith.
The project will require temporary lane shifts. Traffic on Route 3 near the bridge will be restricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound. Traffic on Route 25 also will be affected.
Normal traffic patterns will resume by June 9. The project will then be suspended for the summer months, resuming on Sept. 4.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
The project includes road and intersection improvements on both routes.
The $2.58 million project has a final completion date of Nov. 2.